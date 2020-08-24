US stocks jump as COVID treatment hopes extend record-setting rally

Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

US equities gained on Monday on positive news around coronavirus treatments and relaxing US-China relations.

The Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorization for using plasma to treat COVID-19. Separately, the White House is looking to fast-track AstraZeneca’s experimental coronavirus vaccine, according to the Financial Times.

Bloomberg reported Sunday the Trump administration has been reassuring US companies that banning WeChat wouldn’t interfere with their business in China. The moves come after news of the ban raised concerns of widespread tech-industry fallout.

Oil gained amid new hopes for a near-term recovery.West Texas Intermediate crude rose as much as 1.3%, to $US42.89 per barrel.

Watch major indexes update live here.

US stocks jumped on Monday amid new optimism for a near-term coronavirus treatment and cooling US-China relations.

Investor sentiments were lifted on Sunday after the Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorization for using convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19. The method hasn’t proved effective against the virus in clinical trials and follows calls from President Donald Trump to fast-track treatment approvals.

In coronavirus vaccine news, the Financial Times reported Sunday that the White House is mulling an emergency use authorization for AstraZeneca’s experimental drug. Such an action would bypass regulatory standards and potentially introduce a vaccine to the US market before November’s presidential election.

Here’s where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET market open on Monday:



Read more:

RBC says buy these 48 stocks spanning every industry that are poised to crush the market if Donald Trump wins reelection



Investors also enjoyed a reprieve from rising tensions between the US and China. Bloomberg reported Sunday night that the White House had reassured companies they can continue doing business with Tencent-owned WeChat in China even after the app is banned in the US.

Senior officials in the administration reportedly realised that a blanket ban would have a major impact on the tech, communications, and gaming industries, among others, according to Bloomberg.

Monday’s gains place the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite at new highs following a Friday climb. The former index broke through its previous peak last week on the back of better-than-expected economic data and strong earnings from retail giants including Home Depot and Target.



Read more:

‘Unintended detrimental consequences’: A former Wall Street chief strategist says the Fed has driven flimsy stock-market highs that will come crashing down – and warns bullish day-traders will be futile to stop it



Tech giants led the market higher once again, with Apple climbing to another all-time high. Microsoft,Facebook, and Alphabet also gained.

Travel stocks including Delta Air Lines, United,Carnival Cruises, and Royal Caribbean jumped on news of the potential treatments. Cruise and airline stocks have similarly rallied on hopes for a sooner-than-expected vaccine, as such a drug would likely boost travel demand near its pre-pandemic high.

Gold briefly rose back above $US1,960 per ounce in its steady climb to retake recent highs. The precious metal surged above $US2,000 earlier in August but tumbled soon after as investors secured profits.

Oil rose as well amid the fresh economic recovery hopes. West Texas Intermediate crude gained as much as 1.3%, to $US42.89 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, jumped 1.4%, to $US44.96 per barrel, at intraday highs.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







Stocks are making their most extreme moves in 20 years – and one quant expert warns the COVID-19 crash was a preview of more ‘wild swings’ to come









The world’s largest wealth manager explains how the Fed has completely altered how the stock market works – and says the S&P 500 can climb another 9% by next June











It’s probably too late to avoid negative economic growth in August, Bank of America says





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.