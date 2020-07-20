US stocks trade mixed as investors wait for new coronavirus stimulus from Congress

Reuters

US stocks traded mixed on Monday as investors awaited updates on a second coronavirus stimulus package.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and others are set to meet in the White House later on Monday to discuss another fiscal relief package.

The talks arrive as the expansion to unemployment benefits nears expiration.

Oil traded slightly lower, with West Texas Intermediate crude falling as much as 1.4%, to $US40.04 per barrel.

US stocks traded mixed Monday as investors continued to weigh soaring coronavirus case counts in the US and the need for additional fiscal relief.

Officials including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and others are set to meet in the White House on Monday to discuss a second coronavirus stimulus package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for a deal worth roughly $US3.5 trillion, yet Republicans have indicated they want to keep spending at about $US1 trillion.

The talks arrive days before key aid efforts are extinguished. A $US600 per week expansion to unemployment benefits is set to expire later in July, and a short-term extension to the Paycheck Protection Program is set to end on August 8.

Here’s where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET market open on Monday:



Some of the companies racing to develop the first coronavirus treatment traded higher. UK biotech firm Synairgen spiked as much as 552% on Monday after announcing its drug markedly lowered patients’ odds of requiring a ventilator or dying.AstraZeneca shares traded higher as investors waited on Phase 1 trial results to be released.

Oil traded lower but stayed above the $US40 per barrel level.West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 1.4%, to $US40.04 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international standard, slid 1.4%, to $US42.53 per barrel, at intraday lows.



Trading activity remained subdued following an unusually quiet Friday session. Equities closed mixed to end last week as investors mulled Netflix’s earnings miss and gloomy consumer sentiment data. The S&P 500 and the Dow finished the week with gains just above 1%.



