Dow slides 700 points as 3-day rebound fades amid continued coronavirus turmoil

Major US stock indices slipped on Friday morning as coronavirus infections the US outnumbered those in China for the first time.

Investors are also digesting dire jobless claims data and awaiting another vote on the Senate’s $US2 trillion stimulus bill.

The decline ends a three-day rebound for US equities, the first such streak of gains since mid-February.

The House is set to vote on the relief package later today.

Stocks plunged on Friday as coronavirus infections the US outnumbered those in China for the first time.

Here’s where the major US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET market open on Friday:

Stocks have gained through much of the week on optimism for the Senate’s $US2 trillion stimulus bill. The legislation calls for direct payments of $US1,200 to Americans, bolstered unemployment benefits, and hundreds of billions of dollars in loans for struggling businesses.

The bill passed unanimously in the Senate late Wednesday and is slated for a vote in the House later today.

Brent crude oil traded roughly 6% lower Friday morning to $US25.30 per barrel, tumbling further as the global price war rages on.

Gold fell less than 1%, holding on to gain made earlier in the week. The precious metal skyrocketed in Monday and Tuesday’s sessions after Goldman Sachs recommended clients begin buying the safe haven amid growing market panic.



