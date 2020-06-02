US stocks climb as investors look past civil unrest to the economy reopening

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

US stocks rose Tuesday as investors looked past nationwide civil unrest to encouraging signs of an economic reopening.

Equity futures slipped initially in overnight trading after President Donald Trump said he would deploy the military if states didn’t act to quell violence from protests.

Those losses were erased by the market open as traders weighed signals of an economic recovery and the prospect of new German stimulus.

Oil prices gained as OPEC and its allies are said to favour extending production cuts.

Here’s where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET market open on Tuesday:



Company stocks tied to the reopening led gains early Monday.Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Cruises increased more than 4%. Airlines and retailers such as Gap and Kohl’s also rose.

Oil prices gained Tuesday as OPEC and its allies were said to favour an extension of existing production cuts designed to backstop the commodity, which has seen demand evaporate amid coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate crude gained as much as 3%, to $US36.51 per barrel. International benchmark Brent crude rose 3.2%, to $US39.55 per barrel, at intraday highs.



Still, there are a number of risks that could dash market optimism. Tensions between the US and China have escalated in recent weeks, potentially threatening the phase one trade deal.

And while markets have largely looked past the violent protests stemming from George Floyd’s death, some experts argue that they could have a negative impact on stocks and the economic recovery.



