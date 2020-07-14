US stocks dip as investors weigh bank earnings and spiking virus cases

Henry Nicholls/Reuters

US stocks slid on Tuesday as investors weighed second-quarter earnings results for US banks against spiking coronavirus cases.

JPMorgan gained after earnings beat Wall Street expectations. Wells Fargo slumped after reporting a loss and cutting its dividend.

Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the US, forcing states to rollback reopening plans and threatening the economic recovery from the pandemic recession.

Read more on Business Insider.

US stocks slid on Tuesday as investors weighed second-quarter earnings results for US banks against spiking coronavirus cases.

Shares of JPMorgan rose after the firm beat estimates for revenue and profit, powered by a surge in investment banking. Citigroup fell despite beating earnings forecasts. Wells Fargo slumped after reporting a $US2.4 billion loss in the quarter and announced it will slash its dividend to 10 cents.

Delta traded lower after it reported a $US5.7 billion net loss in the second quarter, its largest since the Great Recession.

Here’s where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET market open on Tuesday:



Read more:

BANK OF AMERICA: Buy these 7 pharma stocks now as they race to develop COVID-19 treatments and vaccines



The declines come after a wild trading session on Monday, when a mid-day rally was reversed after California rolled back part of its reopening plan.

Data from the UK show that its economic rebound isn’t going as well as hoped, challenging the prospect of a V-shaped recovery. US consumer prices rose faster than expected in June, but inflation still sits near multiyear lows.

Oil fell ahead of a key meeting between OPEC and its allies scheduled for Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude slumped as much as 2.6%, to $US39.07 per barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 2.2%, to $US41.80, at intraday lows.



Read more:

An award-winning PIMCO fund manager who’s crushed 99% of his peers for years told us the 2 trades he’s making to stay ahead – and shared his key to credit investing today



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.