Dow falls 200 points as investors weigh a global resurgence in virus cases

US stocks fell on Thursday as investors reacted to a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

States including Texas, North Carolina, and Arizona have reported record hospitalizations related to COVID-19 this week, while China is grappling with its worst outbreak since the initial Wuhan spike.

US weekly jobless claims hit 1.5 million last week, a slight decline from the previous report and more than expected by economists.

US stocks fell on Thursday as investors reacted to a global resurgence of coronavirus cases.

A number of states have seen a spike in coronavirus cases and Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina have reported a record number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations this week.

Meanwhile, China is grappling with its worst outbreak since the initial Wuhan spike. In Beijing, a new round of cases has reportedly prompted school closures and led to cancelled flights in and out of the city, although authorities have said the outbreak is under control.

“The belief that the global economy will swiftly recover during the third quarter is now uncertain,” Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM, told Business Insider in an email.“The faster economies reopen, the more likely we will see a second wave of infections translate into new lockdowns.”

Data released on Thursday showed US weekly jobless claims hit 1.5 million for the week that ended Saturday. That slightly exceeded the consensus economist estimate of 1.3 million, and marked a slight decline from the prior period. In 13 weeks, 46 million Americans have applied for unemployment insurance amid coronavirus layoffs.

Stocks related to the economic reopening – including airlines, cruise lines, and retailers – slumped on Thursday. The group has been subject to volatile trading sessions as investors weigh the US economic reopening against a spike in COVID-19 cases.



In official testimony Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urged Congress not to pull back the fiscal support its given the US economy “too quickly.”

“The economy is just now beginning to recover. It’s a critical phase and I think that support would be well-placed at this time,” said Powell.

Oil prices slid. West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 2.2%, to $US37.11 per barrel. International benchmark Brent crude sank 1.6%, to $US40.06 per barrel, at intraday lows.



