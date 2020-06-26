Dow climbs 300 points in volatile trading as investors weigh virus impact on economic reopening

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

US stocks gained Thursday as investors weighed the impact of the coronavirus on economic-reopening efforts.

Bank stocks led a mid-day reversal into positive territory after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. rolled back post-financial crisis rules.

Meanwhile, states such as Texas, Florida, and Arizona have seen spikes in COVID-19 cases, spurring concerns of a slower-than-expected economic reopening.

US weekly jobless claims totaled 1.5 million in the week that ended on Saturday, roughly in line with the previous week and slightly above economists’ forecasts.

Read more on Business Insider.

US stocks closed higher Thursday, capping a volatile trading session that saw investors weigh spiking coronavirus cases against a rollback of banking regulations.

Bank stocks led a mid-day reversal into positive territory after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. approved changes to the Volcker rule that will make it easier for banks to invest in funds such as venture capital.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases have spiked in states such as Texas, Florida, Arizona, and California, threatening to slow economic-reopening efforts across the US. Global cases of COVID-19 are also on the rise.

“Whether we’re seeing a second wave or just a continuation of the first wave, the outbreak may reverse actions taken by governments to re-open their economies, hence curbing hopes of a smooth recovery,” said Hussein Sayed, the chief market strategist at FXTM.

US weekly jobless claims totaled 1.5 million in the week that ended on Saturday, roughly in line with the previous week and slightly above economists’ forecasts. It’s the second week in a row that the weekly claims have been higher than forecasts.

Here’s where US indexes stood at the 4 p.m. ET market close on Thursday:



Read more:

From a late-night infomercial to a 1,040-unit empire worth $US188 million: Here’s how Jacob Blackett perfected his real-estate-investing strategy after losing $US70,000 on his first deals



Shares of Wirecard fell 75% after the German payments company filed for insolvency, the latest in the fintech’s $US2 billion accounting-scandal saga.

Oil prices gained along with equities. West Texas Intermediate crude rose as much as 3%, to $US39.15 per barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, gained 2.9%, to $US41.46 per barrel, at intraday highs.

The so-called reopening trade suffered on fears of surging coronavirus cases, with shares of cruise lines and airlines falling throughout the choppy trading session.



Read more:

A high-growth fund manager is tripling her peers’ returns in 2020 while targeting nontech industries like beer and restaurants. She breaks down how she picked out 5 of the most innovative companies.



Apple on Wednesday announced that it would close more of its stores in the Houston area following a spike in cases. Additionally, Disney said it would delay the opening of its parks in California beyond July 17.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott paused the state’s reopening plan Thursday to help contain a recent spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Texas was one of the first states to begin to reopen its economy from lockdown in early May.



Read more:

Aram Green has crushed 99% of his stock-picking peers over the last 5 years. He details his approach for finding hidden gems – and shares 6 underappreciated stocks poised to dominate in the future.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.