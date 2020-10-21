US stocks rise as traders weigh earnings reports against Google antitrust report

US stocks rose on Tuesday amid a flurry of positive earnings reports, continued fiscal stimulus negotiations, and the DOJ filing an anti-trust suit against Alphabet.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 48 hour deadline for a stimulus deal is fast approaching, but progress is being made in negotiations as differences are being settled.

Strong earnings reports were released from companies like Proctor & Gamble, which posted its strongest organic sales growth since 2005.

The Department of Justice filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Alphabet on Tuesday, which could lead to years of litigation and a potential breakup of the search giant.

US stocks climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed a series of strong earnings reports and new stimulus developments against Google antitrust proceedings.

A strong earnings report from Logitech showed that the work-from-home trend is still boosting demand for its computer accessories business, as well as a surge in online gaming. Elsewhere, Proctor & Gamble reported earnings that beat analyst estimates, posting its best organic sales growth since 2005.

Investors are also continuing to hold out hope for a fiscal stimulus deal to be agreed upon prior to the November 3 Presidential Election. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 48-hour deadline to strike a deal is fast approaching, but differences between her and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are being ironed out, giving hope to some for a potential deal to be reached.

In the tech space, the Department of Justice filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Google parent Alphabet, accusing the company of abusing its leadership in the online search field. The anti-trust lawsuit could lead to years of litigation and a potential breakup of the company. Alphabet shares rose 1% in early trading.

Gold fell as much as 0.5%, to $US1,894.74 per ounce.

Oil traded lower. West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 1.4%, to $US40.25 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, fell 1%, to $US42.19 per barrel, at intraday lows.



