Global stocks tank as investor fears of a second wave of coronavirus surge, driving 'riskier assets out of love'

NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images

Stocks turned red on Monday as fears that a second wave of coronavirus and new set of lockdowns is going to hit China and the rest of the world rise.

The Financial Times reported China suffered around 80 new coronavirus infections over the weekend, after reporting no new claim since the last 450 days.

Markets were already volatile when fears surfaced that the US is facing a surge in infections.

Oil was also down, with West Texas Intermediate and Brent falling around 2%.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Global stocks tanked on Monday as investors assessed increases in COVID-19 cases and the odds of another lockdown in China and increasing infections in the US, as fears of a so-called second wave grow.

The Financial Times reported on the weekend that 80 new cases were recorded in Beijing over the weekend. This marked the end of a 50 day period where Beijing had reported no new case, raising the specter of a second wave of COVID-19 and lockdown hitting the Chinese capital.

The risks spooked investors all across the globe, with every major stock index down.



Read More:







Bernstein says buy these 7 stocks that are unfairly beaten-down and built for explosive gains in the future



Futures underlying the three major stock indices in the US were all set to open lower by more than 1.5%.

Markets were already volatile last week as the US faced an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and many states discussed re-tightening lockdown measures.

The risks prompted the Dow to face its worst day since March last Thursday, in part due to the risks of a second wave and as traders weighed Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that the pandemic could result in permanent damage to US employment.

Texas reported record coronavirus hospitalizations, while Florida notched its worst weekly increase in cases. Arizona and California also revealed spikes. The surging case counts pushed the US total above 2 million.

Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade, said: “The surge in the new coronavirus infection rate in the US has become the biggest concern for investors and this is denting the sentiment.

“For speculators, this is like Christmas coming early, they have been labelling the stock market rally as one of the most unloved rallies in the history of trading.”

Aslam added: “Riskier assets are completely out of love and volatility is likely to surge once again.”



Read More:







The recent stock-market crash and the Great Depression of 1929 share an unnerving similarity that suggests the recovery will be more painful than many investors expect



Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp, said: “With the US futures down nearly 3% it still feels like there is still too much good news in the price in the face of a secondary outbreak.

“What appeared to be little more than a flesh wound last week could yet prove to be a mortal one by week’s end if the COVID-19 curve in the US does not revert,” Innes added.

Here’s the market roundup as of 11.10 a.m. in London (6.10 a.m. ET):

As well as seeing a surge in virus cases, China also reported mixed economic data Monday.

Analysts at Rabobank said: “As an example of that China’s latest data releases have mostly disappointed. New home prices were up 0.5% m/m, as that epic bubble shows yet another mini-leg higher. However, in the actual economy we saw industrial production up only 4.4% y/y (vs. 5.0% expected.”

“In short, even with a ‘build it and they will come’ attitude, and even with the virus “having been beaten”, it still looks like China’s Q2 GDP will be negative [year-on-year],” added Rabobank’s analysts.

Value-added industrial output, grew 4.4% year on year and was higher than the 3.9% of growth recorded in the previous month. But a Caixin survey had expected industrial output to 5%.

The bearish sentiment fed into both US and international oil markets. WTI was down as much as 5% in earlier trade, although it had rebounded by late morning in Europe.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia-Pacific at Avatrade said: “Oil prices climbed very modestly on Friday in sympathy with equities but have sunk rapidly this morning as secondary outbreak COVID-19 concerns sweep the markets.”

Both benchmarks recorded sharp losses on Thursday when fears first surfaced that a second wave is due to hit the US.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.