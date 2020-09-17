Dow tumbles 320 points as tech sell-off outweighs encouraging jobless-claims data

Getty Images / Xinhua News Agency

US stocks fell on Thursday, even as weekly jobless claims data came in better than expected.

Weekly jobless claims fell by more than 30,000 from the previous week to 860,000, although they were higher than consensus estimates of 850,000.

Tech stocks led the decline as investors continued to digest Wednesday comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who expressed uncertainty over the ongoing economic recovery and said the Fed doesn’t expect to raise interest rates until at least 2023.

Oil prices traded flat on Thursday after reports of US stockpiles falling by 9.5 million barrels last week. West Texas Intermediate crude jumped as much as TK%, to $TKper barrel.

Watch major indexes update live here.

US stocks fell on Thursday as investors continued to digest weekly jobless claims data and Wednesday’s comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

In a signal that the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to muddle along, weekly jobless claims fell by more than 30,000 from the previous week to 860,000, slightly higher than consensus estimates of 850,000 claims.

Tech stocks led the decline on Thursday even after cloud-tech platform Snowflake staged the biggest IPO of the year on Wednesday, with its stock more than doubling in its first day of trading.

Here’s where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET market open on Thursday:



Read more:

A Wall Street firm says investors should buy these 15 cheap, high-earning stocks now to beat the market in 2021 as more expensive companies fall behind



Investors continued to digest Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s Wednesday afternoon Fed policy speech, in which he expressed uncertainty over the ongoing economic recovery. A majority of the Fed Board of Governors don’t expect to raise interest rates until at least 2023.

Going forward, investors will likely turn their attention to additional stimulus measures from Congress. While the Republicans and Democrats are yet to land on the same page in terms of a “skinny” deal, optimism seems to be increasing among key negotiators that a deal can be reached.

President Trump himself called for Republicans to warm up to the idea of sending bigger direct payment stimulus checks to Americans on Wednesday.



Read more:

A Wall Street firm shares its 5 best ideas for investors who need alternatives to expensive tech stocks â€” including trades poised to turnaround after getting pummelled by the pandemic



Elsewhere, Yelp said 60% of businesses that shut down in the US due to the pandemic won’t be reopening, in a sign that small business is faring worse than big business amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As of August 31, 163,735 US businesses have shut down, a 23% jump since mid-July, according to Yelp.

The SPAC craze continued on Thursday after Richard Branson announced plans to launch a $US400 million SPAC. Branson has experience with SPACs, as his Virgin Galactic went public via merging with a SPAC led by billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya.

Spot gold fell as much as 1.3%, to $US1,933.17 per ounce. The US dollar extended its decline while Treasury yields rose slightly.

Crude-oil futures fell after the American Petroleum Institute reported that US inventories fell by 9.5 million barrels last week, according to Bloomberg. West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 1.8%, to $US39.42 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international standard, fell 1.7%, to $US41.50 per barrel, at intraday lows.



Read more:

MORGAN STANLEY: Buy these 6 stocks poised for gains as the economic recovery continues and Congress mulls more coronavirus stimulus



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.