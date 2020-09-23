US stocks climb on strong earnings reports and vaccine progress

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

US stocks rose on Wednesday amid strong earnings and progress on a COVID-19 vaccine.

Nike shares surged, helping lift the Dow Jones industrial average, after the company smashed revenue and profit expectations.

Johnson & Johnson said it started its phase 3 trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, and plans to enroll up to 60,000 participants in its study.

Stocks rose on Wednesday after a strong earnings report from Nike and the COVID-19 vaccine progress helped boost investor sentiment.

Nike surged â€” pulling the Dow Jones industrial average higher â€” after it reported better than expected earnings and strong growth in its digital ecommerce business.

Johnson & Johnson said it would begin a phase 3 trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company plans to enroll up to 60,000 participants in its pivotal trial.

Here’s where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. market open on Wednesday:



Tesla traded lower on Wednesday after its Tuesday Battery Day even failed to delight investors. The company detailed an upcoming $US25,000 Tesla car it expects to begin selling in 3 years.

Larry Kudlow, economic advisor to President Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that a “V” shaped recovery is not dependent on another round of fiscal stimulus.



“I don’t think the V-shaped recovery depends on the package, but I do think a targeted package could be a great help,” Kudlow said.

Gold fell as much as 1.4%, to $US1,873.23 per ounce, losing hold of its strong support level of $US1,900. Treasury yields traded mostly flat while the US dollar gained ground.

Oil prices climbed. West Texas Intermediate crude rose as much as 1.4%, to $US40.15 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, jumped 1%, to $US42.15 per barrel, at intraday highs.



