Dow tumbles 525 points as Fed officials call for more stimulus from Congress

Stocks reversed in mid-day trading on Wednesday and finished the day sharply lower as Federal Reserve officials made renewed calls for Congress to pass more fiscal stimulus.

The stock market initially rose in early trading hours as investors sized up better-than-expected earnings from Nike and COVID-19 vaccine progress.

Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida piled onto recent calls from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that Congress needs to pass another round of fiscal stimulus to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Boston Fed Chief Eric Rosengren blamed Wall Street for slowing small-business recovery efforts, and warned that sluggish stimulus progress could cripple the economic rebound.

The comments spurred an afternoon sell-off after major indexes traded in positive territory for much of the morning. They were initially lifted by a blockbuster earnings report from Nike and progress on a COVID-19 vaccine as Johnson & Johnson said it would begin a phase-three trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Here’s where US indexes stood at the 4 p.m. market close on Wednesday:



Tesla traded lower on Wednesday after its Battery Day event on Tuesday failed to delight investors. The company detailed a $US25,000 car it expects to begin selling in three years.

Nikola was another EV stock that traded lower on Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal reported that recent controversies surrounding the company led to potential partnership talks stalling.

Larry Kudlow, an economic adviser to President Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that a V-shaped recovery wasn’t dependent on another round of fiscal stimulus.



“I don’t think the V-shaped recovery depends on the package, but I do think a targeted package could be a great help,” Kudlow said.

In other news, JPMorgan will pay a record $US1 billion fine related to market-manipulation charges, according to a report form Bloomberg.

Gold fell as much as 2.3%, to $US1,855.86 per ounce, losing its strong support level of $US1,900.

Oil prices were mixed. West Texas Intermediate crude traded positive, gaining as much as 2.9%, to $US40.75 per barrel.Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, fell 1.2%, to $US41.21 per barrel.



