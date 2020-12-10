US stocks retreat from record highs as stimulus deadlock continues

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

US stocks retreated from record highs on Wednesday as a deadlock in stimulus negotiations continued.

The reversal came after the Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq composite all notched new intraday records in morning trades.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed Democrats on Wednesday for not lining up behind a $US916 billion stimulus plan that does not include additional federal unemployment benefits.

US stocks hit record highs in early trading on Wednesday, but subsequently reversed lower as fiscal stimulus negotiations appeared to be deadlocked as of Wednesday afternoon.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted Democrats for not lining up behind a more than $US900 billion proposal that does not include additional federal unemployment benefits.

The stimulus package would include direct checks worth $US600, aid to state and local governments, and liability protections for businesses and schools.

Here’s where US indexes stood after the 4 p.m. ET close on Wednesday:



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the sizable slash in unemployment benefits “unacceptable,” but did note progress given that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell signed off on the proposal.

DoorDash made its public debut on Wednesday, completing its IPO offering and surging as much as 78% in initial trades of the delivery platform company.

Greenwich LifeSciences, a small cap clinical stage biotech company, rocketed as much as 2,941% in Wednesday trades after the company announced encouraging data for its breast cancer treatment, GP2.



FireEye stock tumbled on Wednesday after it revealed a highly sophisticated security breach by what it believes to be was a state-sponsored actor.

Zoom Video was downgraded by JPMorgan to Neutral on Wednesday, citing a high valuation that prices in all potential upside, and the mass vaccination against the COVID-19 virus which could put a dent in its business.

Oil prices edged higher. West Texas Intermediate crude rose as much as 1.4%, to $US46.24 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, jumped 1.5%, to $US49.55 per barrel, at intraday highs.

Gold fell as much as 2.4%, to $US1,825.81 per ounce.



