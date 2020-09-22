Dow tumbles 510 points amid bombshell bank report, virus fears

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Healthcare stocks were among the biggest decliners following the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Investors are sizing up the potential impact it will have on the Affordable Care Act.

Heightened political uncertainty has raised doubts around on another round of stimulus before the November presidential election.

Watch major indexes update live here.

US stocks tumbled on Monday as investors grappled with a range of headwinds including rising COVID-19 daily cases, a possible “mini lockdown” in the UK, and allegations of money laundering at big-name banks.

Major indexes pared losses in late trading. The Dow Jones industrial average slid TKT points after plummeting as much as 942 points earlier in the day.

Political uncertainty continues to be front and centre for investors ahead of the presidential election in November and is heightened following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.

Here’s where US indexes stood at the 4 p.m. ET market close on Monday:



Reports from the UK suggest that another lockdown there due to rising COVID-19 cases is not out of the question as Prime Minister Boris Johnson considers it as a “circuit breaker” for the virus.

Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup,JPMorgan, and other bank stocks traded sharply lower on Monday following a BuzzFeed News report that exposed $US2 trillion in suspicious transactions by banks and allegations that they enabled money laundering by criminal networks.



Healthcare stocks also sold off on Monday s investors weighed the potential of the Affordable Care Act being deemed unconstitutional by a conservative leaning Supreme Court. UBS provided insight into what the healthcare sector could face going forward after the passing of Ginsburg.

The rollercoaster ride in Nikola Corp. continued on Monday after shares plummeted following its Chairman, Trevor Milton, stepping down from the company.

ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, is seeking a valuation of its popular social-media app of as much as $US60 billion, according to Bloomberg.



The IPO market remains open following the trading debuts of tech names like Snowflake and JFrog last week. Jack Ma’s Ant Group will seek to raise $US35 billion in its initial public offering, which would make it the largest ever, according to Bloomberg.

Gold fell as much as 3.5%, to $US1,882.51 per ounce, falling below the range between $US1,900 to $US2,000, where it had been for weeks. Treasury yields traded mostly flat while the US dollar gained ground.

Oil prices slid as investors continued to weigh reports of a supply glut and lower demand heading into the fall. West Texas Intermediate crude fell as much as 6%, to $US38.66 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, decreased 5.1%, to $US40.96 per barrel, at intraday lows.



