Dow surges 368 points and Nasdaq hits highest since April as investors shrug off the undecided election

Xinhua/Wang Ying/ Getty Images

US stocks surged on Wednesday as investors continued to keep their eyes peeled to the potential outcome of Tuesday’s presidential election.

Healthcare stocks led the market higher as the prospect of a Joe Biden presidency and a Republican Senate would stymie a wide-reaching overhaul to America’s healthcare system.

Tech shares also saw outsize gains, with the Nasdaq 100 posting its best single-day increase since April.

Uber and Lyft climbed on the expected passage of Proposition 22.

Watch major indexes update live here.

US stocks soared to multi-month highs on Wednesday in reaction to the ongoing tally of Tuesday’s presidential record.

Healthcare stocks led the market higher as the prospect of a Joe Biden presidency and a Republican Senate would stymie a wide-reaching overhaul to America’s healthcare system. Tech shares also closed sharply higher, with the Nasdaq 100 posting its best single-day increase since April.

Here’s where US indexes stood at the 4 p.m. ET close on Wednesday:



Read more:

Famed economist David Rosenberg told us 4 crucial trends won’t change no matter how the elections go. Here’s how to invest in them all.



Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel said that a split Congress and a Joe Biden presidency would be “excellent” for the economy and the stock market. Wall Street analyst reactions to Tuesday’s election continued to roll in on Wednesday.

Cannabis stocks traded lower on Wednesday despite four US states voting to legalise the drug for recreational sales. Investors view a swift federal legalization of the drug as less likely with a divided government.

The prospect of a Republican-controlled Senate also led to a spike in fossil-fuel stocks and a drop in green-energy stocks on Wednesday morning.

Treasury yields dove as investors fled to the relative safety of government bonds, while the US dollar gained against a basket of other major currencies.

The billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya said the too-close-to-call election results meant Democrats needed to do some soul-searching as it becomes clear that America is as divided as ever.



Read more:

Iconiq Capital, which counts some of the world’s most influential families as clients, broke down the investment implications of the US election. Here are the highlights of its 23-page presentation.



“I think in many ways the Democratic Party has shot themselves in the foot,” because even if Biden wins, it would not be definitive, Palihapitiya said.

Election results in California led to a surge in shares of Uber and Lyft. Proposition 22 is projected to pass in the state, allowing gig-economy companies to continue classifying workers as independent contractors rather than employees.

Shares of Biogen soared 47% after FDA scientists had good things to say about the efficacy of Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug.

Oil prices rose. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed as much as 4.2%, to $US39.25 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, jumped 4.1%, to $US41.33 per barrel, at intraday highs.

Gold traded lower on Wednesday, falling as much as 1.4%, to $US1,883.13 per ounce.



Read more:

The ‘Blue Wave’ in the US election didn’t happen. Here’s how a UBS investment chief believes investors can trade short-term market volatility and protect their portfolios in the long term



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.