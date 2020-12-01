Dow dips, but still on track for best month since 1987 amid vaccine progress

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Stocks traded mostly lower on Monday in light trading.

Despite the Dow Jones industrial average’s decline, it’s still on track for its best monthly gain since 1987.

Major US equity indexes have seen strong increases in November amid COVID-19 vaccine progress from Moderna and Pfizer that’s boosted hopes of a swift economic reopening.

US stocks traded mostly lower on Monday, but the Dow Jones industrial average is still on pace for its best monthly gain since 1987. The index is up more than 12% month-to-date.

The strong move higher comes amid increased optimism that a successful COVID-19 vaccine will help jumpstart a swift reopening of the economy in 2021.

On Monday, Moderna surged as much as 11% after it said data from its vaccine candidate â€” which is 94% effective â€” would be submitted to the FDA later today for emergency use authorization.

Here’s where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET market open on Monday:



In corporate news, S&P Global said it would acquire IHS Markit in an all-stock deal worth $US44 billion, making it the largest acquisition so far in 2021. IHS Markit traded up as much as 7% as investors cheered the merger of two data providers to Wall Street.

DoorDash and Airbnb remain on the path to go public by the end of this year, as they both seek increased valuation debuts amid a surging stock market. A filing on Monday showed DoorDash is aiming for a valuation of up to $US27 billion, with proceeds of roughly $US2.8 billion.

Oil prices fell. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped as much as 2.4%, to $US44.42 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, declined 2.8%, to $US46.85 per barrel, at intraday lows.

Gold declined as much as 1.3%, to $US1,764.80 per ounce.



