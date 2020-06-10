Dow slides 300 points on fears the market is overheating, while Nasdaq closes at record high

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

US stocks finished mixed on Tuesday as investors mulled the S&P 500’s rally into positive year-to-date territory and weighed whether prices matched hopes for economic revival.

The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 slid, while the Nasdaq Composite closed higher after briefly topping the 10,000 threshold for the first time.

Travel and retail stocks slipped after leading indexes higher on Monday.

Newly popular bankruptcy plays Hertz and JCPenney also slumped after two days of massive, retail investor-led gains.

The stock market’s triumphant rally into positive year-to-date territory slowed on Tuesday as investors took profits and weighed whether recent gains matched the pace of the economic recovery.

Stocks that led recent sessions’ upswings – including Carnival Cruises, United Airlines, and Simon Property Group – declined. Travel and retail stocks tore higher on Monday as investors bet on smooth reopenings throughout the US and a pickup in consumer demand.

Newly popular bankruptcy plays Hertz and JCPenney slumped more than 34% each at intraday lows after mass inflows from retail investors fuelled a wild rally through the past two sessions.

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed, breaching the 10,000 threshold for the first time ever as Apple and Amazon notched new record closes. The index was the first to turn positive for 2020 and surpass its February record-high.

Here’s where US indexes stood at the 4 p.m. ET market close on Tuesday:



US job-opening data backed up Friday’s jobs report, with open positions falling to 5.05 million in April from 6.01 million. Separations slipped to 9.89 million from March’s 14.64 million record. The Tuesday report suggests the labour market’s coronavirus-fuelled dive is over and giving way to a steady recovery.

The S&P 500 erased its 2020 losses in the final minutes of Monday trading, notching a milestone after several turbulent months for equities investors. The rally arrived amid nationwide police-brutality protests, lasting concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, and the National Bureau of Economic Research’s statement on Monday that the US entered recession in February.

Experts have sounded the alarm about stocks’ soaring prices throughout recent weeks. Many have said that a second wave of coronavirus cases could pull equities back into bearish territory, while others highlighted looming bankruptcy risks as markets’ next hurdle. Investors largely looked past such fears and piled into sectors hit hardest by the virus’s toll.



Oil prices gained after early losses to stabilise just above levels reached after OPEC’s weekend meeting. West Texas Intermediate crude jumped as much as 2.4%, to $US39.10 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international standard, rose 1.5%, to $US41.43 per barrel, at intraday highs.

The Federal Open Market Committee’s June meeting kicks off Tuesday, and investors are preparing for a policy reveal after the two-day session. Experts largely expect the central bank to maintain its pledge to keep rates at historic lows and avoid implementing additional easing measures.



