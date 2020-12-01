Dow posts best monthly gain since 1987 on continued vaccine optimism

Xinhua/Wang Ying/ Getty Images

US stocks declined on Monday. But that didn’t stop the Dow Jones industrial average from rising 11.8% in November, its best monthly gain since January 1987.

Investor optimism around a COVID-19 vaccine continued on Monday after Moderna said it would file its vaccine candidate with the FDA for emergency use authorization today.

November represented a month filled with vaccine optimism as Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca all reported positive efficacy data well above the 50% threshold set by the FDA.

The Dow Jones industrial average finished November on a down note on Monday, but the index still managed to notch its best monthly in nearly 34 years.

The Dow finished the month having climbed 11.8, well ahead of April’s strong 11.1% gain,, but still below the 13.8% monthly gain seen in January 1987.

November’s strong rally was mostly driven by continued optimism surrounding a COVID-19 vaccine, as positive phase 3 data from Moderna, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca all surpassed the FDA’s set threshold of 50%.

On Monday, Moderna said it would submit vaccine data from its phase 3 trial to the FDA today to be considered for an emergency use authorization. Investors remain optimistic that a successful COVID-19 vaccine will help jump-start a swift reopening of the economy in 2021.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4 p.m. ET close on Monday:



Nikola plunged as much as 28% after it announced a revised deal with General Motors that failed to include an equity investment from GM and a commitment to develop and manufacture Nikola’s Badger pickup truck. That development didn’t stop JPMorgan from defending Nikola and calling the decline a good buying opportunity.

S&P Global said it would acquire IHS Markit in an all-stock deal worth $US44 billion. IHS Markit traded up as much as 7% as investors cheered a merger of two data providers.

DoorDash and Airbnb remain on the path to go public by the end of this year, as they both seek increased valuation debuts in a surging stock market. A filing on Monday said DoorDash was aiming for a valuation of up to $US27 billion, with proceeds of roughly $US2.8 billion.



Pending home sales fell in the US for a second straight month as a continued surge in home prices put a dent into the housing markets’ rally.

Oil prices fell. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped as much as 2.4%, to $US44.42 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, declined 2.8%, to $US46.85 per barrel, at intraday lows.

Gold declined as much as 1.3%, to $US1,764.80 per ounce.



