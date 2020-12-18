US stocks climb as $900 billion stimulus deal appears imminent

Alex Wong/Getty Images; Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

US stocks gained on Thursday as a $US900 billion fiscal stimulus deal appeared imminent.

The stimulus deal would include direct payements of $US600 to most Americans, another $US300 billion round of the popular Paycheck Protection Program, and a $US300 weekly increase to unemployment benefits.

US stocks gained in Thursday morning trades, pushing near record all-time-highs as a $US900 fiscal stimulus bill to hasten the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic appeared imminent.

The stimulus bill would include direct payments to most Americans of $US600, another $US300 billion round of the Paycheck Protection Program, and a $US300 weekly increase to unemployment benefits.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s willingness to back another round of direct payments came after hearing that Republican Senate candidates Kelly Loeffler and Davids Perdue were “getting hammered” on the issue. Both candidates face a run-off election on January 5.

Stocks aren’t the only asset surging higher as year-end quickly approaches. Bitcoin soared to record highs on Thursday to above $US23,000, more than eclipsing its 2017 high of just under $US20,000.

Bitcoin is now up more than 200% year-to-date, and one well known asset manager thinks the digital cryptocurrency could hit six digits in the future.

Roku soared to record highs on Thursday after the streaming platform said it struck a deal with WarnerMedia to support HBO Max.

Oil prices edged higher. West Texas Intermediate crude rose as much as 1.6%, to $US48.59 per barrel. Brent crude, oil’s international benchmark, jumped 1.6%, to $US51.90 per barrel, at intraday highs.

Gold rose as much as 1.7%, to $US1,896.26 per ounce.



