Global markets surge as investors weigh a positive coronavirus vaccine trial and optimism over Thursday's US jobs report

Reuters

Stocks rose on Thursday after results showed Pfizer announced positive results on Wednesday to an early stage vaccination trial.

Pfizer said patients created between 1.8 and 2.8 times the antibodies seen in those who have recovered from COVID-19.

One market analyst said the “v-shaped recovery gnomes, are once again, reaching for the sky.”

But traders are awaiting US Non Farm Payroll data for further direction in the market.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Global markets surged on Thursday as positive results from an early stage Pfizer coronavirus vaccine trial poured positive sentiment into markets, but traders looked to US Non Farm Payroll data due later today, for further direction.

All major stock indices, in Asia and Europe, as well as US futures were in green.

On Wednesday Pfizerrevealed positive early-stage trial results for its coronavirus vaccine.

Pfizer’s human trial involved 45 participants aged 18 to 55 receiving either 10, 30, or 100 microgram doses of the BNT162b1 vaccine or a placebo over a 21 day period. The compound successfully created antibodies for combatting the coronavirus in all participants receiving two of the 10 or 30 microgram doses, according to a Wednesday release.

Pfizer said patients created between 1.8 and 2.8 times the antibodies seen in those who have recovered from COVID-19.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia-Pacific at OANDA, said: “Based on a vaccine trial containing 45 people, including placebos, the v-shaped recovery gnomes, are once again, reaching for the sky.”

Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade, said: “The positive news on coronavirus vaccine trial data that came out yesterday still has a positive influence on the sentiment. But the reality is that we are still long way away from home as these results are still very much associated with earlier trial data.

“The odds for any kind of vaccine becoming available are still remote,” he cautioned.

Here’s the market roundup as of 10.20 a.m in London (5.20 a.m. ET):



Read More:







Cathie Wood’s firm built 3 of the world’s best ETFs, which all doubled in value within 3 years. She told us her 3-part process for spotting underappreciated technologies before they explode.



Traders were also upbeat ahead of US Non-Farm Payroll data after last month’s extraordinary jobs report.

US employers added 2.5 million payrolls in May, defying expectations of 7.5 million jobs lost, baffling markets and economists.

The ADP employment report released Wednesday showed that US private payrolls grew by 2.37 million in June, less than the 2.8 million that economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected.

Aslam said they are two scenarios markets are expecting from the Non-Farm Payroll data, due later today.

“If today’s US NFP number shows that the unemployment rate has worsened rather than improving, we could see risk aversion. Speculators are likely to sell the stock market because it will confirm that the economic recovery is not as strong as previously anticipated,” he said.



Read More:







Stock analysts are having a moment in the sun as the market gets flipped upside down. We spoke to 11 of the top-ranked on Wall Street to get their forecasts and single-stock picks.



Aslam added: “If the US unemployment rate falls and with no significant downward revision to the May report, investors may feel relieved. Everything will more sense and qualms around the second coronavirus cases may begin to fade away. US equity market will continue its upward trend as bulls may find themselves in a much better place.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.