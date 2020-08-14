US stocks closed mixed as investors weigh positive jobs data against stimulus stalemate

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

US stocks traded mixed on Thursday after weekly unemployment claims dipped below 1 million for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic drove historic job losses.

Claims for jobless benefits dropped to 963,000 for the week that ended on Saturday, the Labour Department said. The reading handily beat economists’ estimate of 1.1 million claims.

Investors continued to wait for progress in stimulus bill negotiations. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday rebuffed the White House’s criticism of Democrats and said the party would resume talks when the administration starts “to take this process seriously.”

Oil declined slightly after the International Energy Agency cut demand forecasts for 2020 and 2021. West Texas Intermediate crude sank as much as 1.4%, to $US42.09.

US equities closed mixed on Thursday as investors mulled weekly jobless claims data and a continued lack of progress in fiscal stimulus talks.

Claims for unemployment insurance fell to 963,000 for the week that ended on Saturday, the Labour Department said on Thursday. The reading landed well below the 1.1 million estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

It was also the lowest number of weekly claims since the coronavirus pandemic slammed the US economy. Claims totaled at least 1 million every week since March 21.

Continuing claims, which measure the aggregate total of people receiving unemployment benefits, landed at 15.5 million for the week that ended on August 1, a decline from the prior period’s revised number.

Here’s where US indexes stood at the 4 p.m. ET market close on Thursday:



The better-than-expected jobs data lifted stocks from a modest decline in early trading. The S&P 500 and Dow slid through the session as investors grappled with the possibility of stimulus talks lasting for weeks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi knocked the White House Wednesday afternoon, saying that Democrats were “willing to resume negotiations” when the Trump administration starts “to take this process seriously.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday afternoon the Senate will go on recess until September, further dashing hopes for a near-term deal. If a compromise is reached before then, lawmakers are to return to the capitol within 24 hours, he said.



The S&P 500 brushed up against its February peak before relinquishing gains and tumbling through the afternoon. The index closed just below record highs in the past two trading sessions as investors fluctuated between tech mega-caps and neglected cyclical stocks.

Apple drove indexes higher early in the day, gaining after Bloomberg reported that the company planned to sell a bundle of its digital services at a discounted price. Other tech giants led the Nasdaq composite to outperform peer indexes.

AMC spiked higher after announcing plans to reopen more than 100 theatres on August 20. In celebration of the theatre chain’s centennial, tickets for certain showings will cost just 15 cents when locations reopen.

Tesla shares continued to surge higher on news of its upcoming five-for-one stock split. The rally followed stronger gains in Wednesday trading. Though the stock split doesn’t affect the company’s fundamentals, lower prices could attract more retail investors.



Gold continued its climb back to $US2,000 after notching its biggest loss in seven years on Tuesday.

Treasury yields reached their highest levels in eight weeks as the Treasury Department continued its record-sized debt offering.

Oil prices dipped after the International Energy Agency slashed its forecast for demand in 2020 and 2021. West Texas Intermediate crude sank as much as 1.4%, to $US42.09. Brent crude, the international benchmark, declined 1.3%, to $US44.82, at intraday lows.



