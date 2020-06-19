US stocks close mixed as investors weigh jobless-claims data and a resurgence in virus cases

Scott Olson/Reuters

US stocks closed mixed on Thursday as investors reacted to a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

Texas, North Carolina, and Arizona this week reported record numbers of COVID-19-related hospitalizations, while China is grappling with its worst outbreak since the initial one in Wuhan.

US weekly jobless claims hit 1.5 million last week, a slight decline from the previous report and more than economists had expected.

US stocks closed mixed on Thursday as investors reacted to a global resurgence of coronavirus cases.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average swung between slight gains and losses in a choppy trading session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose slightly, posting its fifth straight day of gains.

Several US states have seen a spike in coronavirus cases, and Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina this week have reported record numbers of COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, China is grappling with its worst outbreak since the initial one in Wuhan. In Beijing, a new round of cases has reportedly prompted school closures and cancelled flights into and out of the city, though authorities have said the outbreak is under control.

“The belief that the global economy will swiftly recover during the third quarter is now uncertain,” Hussein Sayed, the chief market strategist at FXTM, told Business Insider in an email. “The faster economies reopen, the more likely we will see a second wave of infections translate into new lockdowns.”

Here’s where US indexes stood at the at 4 p.m. ET market close on Thursday:



US weekly jobless claims hit 1.5 million for the week that ended on Saturday, the Labour Department said on Thursday. That exceeded the consensus economist estimate of 1.3 million and marked a slight decline from the prior period. In 13 weeks, 46 million Americans have applied for unemployment insurance amid coronavirus-related layoffs.

Stocks related to the economic reopening – including airlines, cruise lines, and retailers – slumped on Thursday. The group has been subject to volatile trading sessions as investors weigh the US’s economic reopening against spikes in COVID-19 cases.



In testimony on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urged Congress not to pull back the fiscal support it had given the US economy “too quickly.”

“The economy is just now beginning to recover,” Powell said. “It’s a critical phase, and I think that support would be well placed at this time.”

Oil prices climbed. West Texas Intermediate crude rose as much as 2.7%, to $US38.97 per barrel. International benchmark Brent crude increased 2.3%, to $US41.64 per barrel, at intraday highs.



