You hear a lot about the lost decade in the market, but this really spells it out.



Doug Short plots the fate of $1,000 invested in the S&P 500 at the market peak on March 24, 2000. It includes reinvested dividends.

The blue line is nominal (we’re almost back to breakeven). The red line adjusts for inflation, and we have a long way to go.

