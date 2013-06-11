The Market Is Getting Pounded

Quick heads up: The market is open and it’s not pretty.
The Dow is off 151.
The S&P and the NASDAQ are both off about 1.2%.
This comes amid some serious weakness in Europe (Italy off 2.4%). Emerging markets are getting hammered.
Japan fell 1.5% after no more action from the Bank of Japan.
In general, ugly day on pretty much every front.
For a good background on the factors driving the market lower, see Mohamed El-Erian on the sucking sounds that are getting louder and louder.
