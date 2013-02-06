A Review Of The Stock Market 'January Effect' Since 1928

According to the popular stock market January Effect, “As goes January, so goes the year.”



And the S&P 500 soared 5 per cent in January.

“In sum, since 1928, when the S&P 500 has risen in January, it’s climbed an average of 8.3% for the next 11 months and was up over that span nearly 78% of the time,” writes Charles Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders. “When the S&P 500 has fallen in January, it’s risen only 58% of the time for an average of only 2.8%.”

Here’s the table and chart from Sonders:

Photo: Charles Schwab

