The part of the stock market that sells a lot of stuff to Americans is doing great

Bob Bryan

Here’s an illustration of how the US stock market does not reflect the US economy.

Goldman Sachs’ Economist Elad Pashtan released a chart that shows that stocks are actually doing great this year, as long as you sell more of your products to Americans.

“The S&P 500 is more likely to face growth headwinds from an appreciating dollar and/or a growth slowdown abroad than the US economy would as a whole,” wrote Pashtan in a note to clients Thursday. “This geographical bifurcation has been evident during the course of the recent market sell-off, where firms selling products domestically have sharply outperformed firms primarily selling abroad.”

Using prices at the beginning of December 2014 as a starting point, Pashtan shows that while the S&P 500 has taken a nosedive, those companies with a significantly higher than average percentage of sales within the US have outperformed the rest of the index.

This underscores two key trends: the American economy is mostly about US consumer who are healthy and demand outside of the US is weak.

“This distinction is readily apparent in the data: the median S&P 500 firm derives roughly one-third of its revenues from overseas, while total exports account for just 12.5% of GDP,” wrote Pashtan.

You can make money in the American stock market, as long as you focus on Americans.

Screen Shot 2016 01 21 at 1.56.58 PMGoldman Sachs

