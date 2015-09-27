It used to be a good thing that the US stock market wasn't the US economy -- not anymore

The US stock market exploded out of the financial crisis, with the S&P 500 surging 220% from its March 2009 low of 666 to its May 2015 all-time of 2,134.

This occurred despite lacklustre growth from the US economy.

How could that be?

In a sentence: the US stock market is not the US economy.

Unfortunately, that story has gone from good to bad at a time when the Federal Reserve has plans that could make things much worse for investors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.