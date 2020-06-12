The S&P 500 can surge more than 20% to record highs if it holds this key support level, BofA says

Reuters / Brendan McDermid

The S&P 500 can surge more than 20% to 3,700, representing record highs, if the market can hold on to a key support level, Bank of America said in a note Thursday.

“If the S&P 500 holds above or within the 3000 – 2930 range on interim dips, the late May breakout suggests that a move beyond the January-February highs of 3394 toward 3700 is possible,” the bank said.

For the Nasdaq, the bank identified 11,230 as a key price objective for the tech index, representing potential upside of 17% from current levels.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In a technical analyst note published on Thursday, Bank of America forecast strong upside for the S&P 500 index if it manages to hold a key support level.

The bank pointed to a range of 2,930 to 3,000 on the S&P 500 as a crucial support level that needs to be maintained. If it does hold, the bank said it thinks the market can rally 22% from current levels to 3,700, representing new all-time highs.

The S&P 500 traded down 5.6% to a low of 3,009 in Thursday afternoon trading, sitting well within BofA’s support range.

The bank highlighted bullish volume indicators as reason to believe that the May breakout above 2,955 has the potential to mark a significant long-term base.



Read more:

Mark Minervini says he raked in a 33,554% return over 5 years using a simple stock-trading strategy. Here are his 7 secrets to ‘superperformance.’



“If the S&P 500 holds above or within the 3000 to 2930 range on interim dips, the late May breakout suggests that a move beyond the January-February highs of 3394 toward 3700 is possible,” the bank said.

Bank of America

The bank employed a method in technical analysis known as a “measured move” to generate its 3,700 price target. Traders can derive a measured move price target from a stock chart by measuring the range of a stock price, usually from support and resistance, and adding that amount to the resistance level.

In this example, BofA used the low reached on March 23 of 2,191 as support, and 2,950 as resistance. The difference is 759 points. Adding 759 points to the 2,950 resistance level generates a price objective of 3,709.

The bank noted a similar pattern playing out in the Nasdaq 100 index, and said it could ultimately see the index hitting 11,230, representing potential upside of 17% from current levels.

“Similar to the S&P 500, the Nasdaq may have seen a tactical breakout that suggests more upside,” the bank said. A measured move price objective generated the 11,230 price target, which was derived from the March low of 6,631 and resistance near the 9,000 level.



Read more:

We spoke to 3 financial experts, who broke down why you should buy these 13 ETFs to maximise stock-market returns right now



The Nasdaq would need to hold the 8,860 to 9,025 support range for the 11,230 price objective to remain valid.

Despite the would-be record-high price targets, BofA does see one big risk to its target: a complacent put-call ratio. The put-call ratio is a sentiment indicator that measures investor positioning in the options market to help determine if investors are bullish are bearish.

“The 5-day total put/call has hit contrarian bearish overbought levels on the move below 0.80, reaching an even more complacent reading than those at the January and February peaks on the S&P 500. This is a tactical risk …” BofA said.

Bank of America

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.