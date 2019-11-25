As recession fears calm, a Morgan Stanley managing director explains why we're only in the ‘first inning’ of another leg up for the record-setting stock market

Associated Press

Recession warnings are fading from their summer peaks, and stocks are set for another run-up as investors rush to participate in another rally, Morgan Stanley senior portfolio manager Andrew Slimmon said in an interview.

The volatility that previously came from trade war headlines has dulled, and Wall Street “has finally keyed into what’s going on,” he said.

Slimmon pointed to recent years as precedent for how the S&P 500 performs after a negative year.

The index saw two years of accelerating growth following 2011 and 2015 slumps, and Slimmon noted the market’s performance through 2019 has matched the pattern.

However, Slimmon is less optimistic beyond year-end. He says the S&P 500’s strong returns this year could cap upside in 2020, while multiple factors point to a possible recession in 2021.

Recession fears are cooling from their summer highs, and stocks are poised for another run-up as the historic expansion continues, according to Morgan Stanley Senior Portfolio Manager Andrew Slimmon.

A slew of ingredients, including third-quarter earnings, trade war optimism, and positive economic data recently drove new records for the three major US stock indexes. Many investors who were holding less volatile assets now fear they could miss out on the market’s next rally, and their trades are playing a big role in sending stocks higher, Slimmon said

“The buying has only begun. We’re in the first inning of capitulation back in the market,” Slimmon said in a phone interview.

The prospect of a partial trade deal has also eased one of the most significant downward pressures on the stock market, the portfolio manager said. The volatility that came with every minor trade-deal headline has dulled, and Wall Street isn’t as prone to sell in the wake of a negative headline, Slimmon said.

“It’s all about the uncertainty. If tariffs have peaked, I think that removes some uncertainty, and that will help with a manufacturing rebound,” he noted. “I think the market has finally keyed into what’s going on.”

The portfolio manager pointed to slumps in 2011 and 2015 as precedent for what he expects to happen in coming years. The S&P 500 index contracted over both years before posting multi-year rallies, and Slimmon expects the slump in 2018 will see a similar pattern before stocks turn bearish.

Though last year saw an “artificial low” from a late-December tumble, Slimmon still thinks 2018 serves as a “pause year” before recession worries are rejected and markets surge.

S&P 500 Yearly Performance (2009-2019)

Markets Insider

The examples also point to a change in the kinds of stocks investors will look to buy in a market rally. The run-ups following 2011 and 2015 first saw value stocks soar, as the shares “were pricing in a recession,” he said. Slimmon now thinks value companies are “overbought” after the third-quarter upswing, and recommends growth stocks for those looking to get the most value from an end-of-year leg-up.

“As investors come back into the market, I think they’re going to look where they can get involve that hasn’t done well,” he said. “The area that has lagged recently are these high growth areas.”

While Slimmon sees the bull run continuing through 2020, the biggest risk to the future gains may be the pace of the gains themselves. The jumps after 2011 and 2015 each lasted two years, with the S&P 500 gaining more in the second year of recovery than the first.

The index is now poised to end 2019 with a 25% jump, and it’s “unlikely to see the same magnitude in a second year rally,” Slimmon said. He added that, by 2021, the downturn signalled by August’s yield curve inversion is scheduled to take effect.

Every US recession since 1950 has been preceded by a yield curve inversion, but it takes an average 22 months for an economic downturn to hit its hardest after such an event, according to Credit Suisse. That would place the trough of a market slump in July 2021.

There’s no guarantee of economic recession in 2021, but Slimmon noted that a convergence of risk factors and the yield curve’s historic relevance paint an ominous picture for investors. The 2020 presidential election could throw markets a curveball if a regulation-friendly candidate wins the White House. Stocks could also react negatively if a trade deal with China doesn’t meet expectations. Even a streak of positive economic growth in 2020 could create a high bar for comparable figures the following year. Investors could be in for a rough year if enough of these variables hit markets at once, Slimmon said.



