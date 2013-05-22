And Now Stocks Are In The Red

After rising 0.4% to highs around 1,672 shortly after the opening bell, the S&P 500 has already given up all of its gains and has descended into negative territory in the first hour of morning trading.



Right now, the index is trading at 1663, down 0.2% on the day.

There were no U.S. economic data released this morning. All eyes are on Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s big testimony before Congress tomorrow.

The telecoms and tech sectors are the biggest laggards in the market today, down 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

The biggest individual laggards are Carnival Corporation, which is down 5.8% today after lowering its forward profit guidance for the second half of the year, and Best Buy, which is down 3.4% after a disappointing earnings announcement this morning.

The chart below shows the morning action in S&P 500 futures.

