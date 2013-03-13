THE S&P 500 IS DOWN

Here’s something we’re not used to seeing too much lately.



The S&P 500 is selling off today!

In the last few minutes, the stock market went red, and the index is now off about 0.3 per cent.

The technology sector, down 0.7 per cent, is leading the broader market lower. Financials are down 0.5 per cent.

On the other side of the coin, basic materials, up 0.3 per cent, is the most resilient sector in today’s session.

The chart below shows today’s move on the far right.

Click to enlarge

Photo: Thinkorswim

