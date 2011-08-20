Sorry, Folks, All Those 400-Point Stock Market Crashes Don't Mean We're Near The Bottom

Four per cent Plus Declines in the Dow Since 1928



My recent commentary on four per cent and greater declines in the S&P 500 triggered an unusual amount of feedback, much of which has centered on two questions: 1) why pick four per cent? and 2) what would a longer look back show us?

The 4% number was an impromptu pick — not the result of data mining but simply a round number that resonates. Now let’s take a much longer perspective than my recent S&P 500 snapshots by switching to the Dow and starting in October 1928, when the Dow was expanded from 20 to 30 stocks. In the chart below I’ve included not only the 4% plus declines but also the intraday volatility, which is measured on the right vertical axis. (Click on the charts below for wider versions.)