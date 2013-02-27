THE NEXT STOCK MARKET CRASH: Why Many Pros Think It Has Already Begun

Stocks are near all-time highs. And there are plenty of reasons to be terrified…

Photo: Google Finance

After coming within points of an all-time high, stocks have begun to stumble, and volatility appears to be returning to the markets.This has led some market pros to declare that an amazing four-year rally in stocks is over and that we’re on the precipice of a new crash.



And there is certainly no shortage of logic to support that view.

Massive U.S. federal budget cuts are looming, political instability in Europe is returning, and currency values around the world are falling.

And by many measures, U.S. stocks look due for a comeuppance. Valuations are elevated, profit margins are at all-time highs, and there are signs of investor complacency everywhere.

Of course, not everyone thinks stocks are headed for a crash. In fact, some experts think we’re at the beginning of a new long-term bull market and that investors should go “all-in.” But we’ll focus on those folks later.

For now…

