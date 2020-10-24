These are the 25 stocks to bet against on a successful COVID-19 vaccine, according to JPMorgan

Matthew Fox
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
  • With a successful COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, some stocks may fare better than others.
  • According to JPMorgan, investors should look to bet against a handful of stocks that have experienced increased momentum in their business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Once a successful COVID vaccine is distributed and administered, it could lead to a slowdown in growth for a number of businesses as a return to normal activity ensues.
  • Here are 25 stocks traders should bet against once a successful COVID-19 vaccine is disbursed, according to JPMorgan.
The development of a successful COVID-19 vaccine could have wide-ranging implications on a basket of stocks that saw a surge in growth amid the pandemic.

That’s according to a Friday note from JPMorgan, which put together a list of 25 stocks traders should bet against once a COVID-19 vaccine is distributed and administered to the population.

“This is a list of stocks that are in the upper echelon of Momentum and have crowded positioning, that could see the second derivative of their profit growth decrease as consumer/corporate activity normalizes,” JPMorgan explained.

On the flip side, Goldman Sachs offered six stocks on Friday that could benefit from the distribution and administration of a successful COVID-19 vaccine.

The JPMorgan basket of stocks should be viewed as a tactical opportunity to express a bearish view on the catalyst of a COVID-19 vaccine, and should not be viewed as a fundamental call on the company.

Here are 25 stocks traders should bet against once a successful COVID-19 vaccine is disbursed, according to JPMorgan.


1. Novavax

YTD Performance: 2190%


2. Zoom Video

YTD Performance: 654%


3. Overstock.com

YTD Performance: 887%


4. Fiverr International

YTD Performance: 583%


5. Peloton Interactive

YTD Performance: 338%


6. Moderna

YTD Performance: 250%


7. Stamps.com

YTD Performance: 206%


8. Wayfair

YTD Performance: 199%


9. Vista Outdoor

YTD Performance: 171%


10. Bandwith

YTD Performance: 167%


11. Boston Beer Company

YTD Performance: 141%


12. Chegg.com

YTD Performance: 127%


13. Logitech International

YTD Performance: 95%


14. Big Lots

YTD Performance: 81%


15. Grubhub

YTD Performance: 66%


16. Chipotle Mexican Grill

YTD Performance: 63%


17. Yeti Holdings

YTD Performance: 47%


18. Scotts Miracle-Gro

YTD Performance: 47%


19. K12

YTD Performance: 40%


20. Equinix

YTD Performance: 38%


21. Clorox

YTD Performance: 38%


22. Costco Wholesale

YTD Performance: 29%


23. Digital Realty Trust

YTD Performance: 29%


24. Central Garden & Pet

YTD Performance: 26%


25. American Well

Performance since IPO: 25%

JPMorgan

