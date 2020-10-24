These are the 25 stocks to bet against on a successful COVID-19 vaccine, according to JPMorgan

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

With a successful COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, some stocks may fare better than others.

According to JPMorgan, investors should look to bet against a handful of stocks that have experienced increased momentum in their business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once a successful COVID vaccine is distributed and administered, it could lead to a slowdown in growth for a number of businesses as a return to normal activity ensues.

Here are 25 stocks traders should bet against once a successful COVID-19 vaccine is disbursed, according to JPMorgan.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The development of a successful COVID-19 vaccine could have wide-ranging implications on a basket of stocks that saw a surge in growth amid the pandemic.

That’s according to a Friday note from JPMorgan, which put together a list of 25 stocks traders should bet against once a COVID-19 vaccine is distributed and administered to the population.

“This is a list of stocks that are in the upper echelon of Momentum and have crowded positioning, that could see the second derivative of their profit growth decrease as consumer/corporate activity normalizes,” JPMorgan explained.

On the flip side, Goldman Sachs offered six stocks on Friday that could benefit from the distribution and administration of a successful COVID-19 vaccine.

The JPMorgan basket of stocks should be viewed as a tactical opportunity to express a bearish view on the catalyst of a COVID-19 vaccine, and should not be viewed as a fundamental call on the company.

Here are 25 stocks traders should bet against once a successful COVID-19 vaccine is disbursed, according to JPMorgan.



Read more:







Don’t put too much energy into predicting the result — 5 key tips for clients from strategists at JPMorgan’s $US1.9 trillion asset management arm with less than two weeks to go to the election





1. Novavax



YTD Performance: 2190%



2. Zoom Video



YTD Performance: 654%



3. Overstock.com



YTD Performance: 887%



4. Fiverr International



YTD Performance: 583%



5. Peloton Interactive



YTD Performance: 338%



6. Moderna



YTD Performance: 250%



7. Stamps.com



YTD Performance: 206%



8. Wayfair



YTD Performance: 199%



9. Vista Outdoor



YTD Performance: 171%



10. Bandwith



YTD Performance: 167%



Read More:





MORGAN STANLEY: Buy these 61 stocks that will offer major earnings-driven upside following an imminent 10% market sell-off





11. Boston Beer Company



YTD Performance: 141%



12. Chegg.com



YTD Performance: 127%



13. Logitech International



YTD Performance: 95%



14. Big Lots



YTD Performance: 81%



15. Grubhub



YTD Performance: 66%



16. Chipotle Mexican Grill



YTD Performance: 63%



17. Yeti Holdings



YTD Performance: 47%



18. Scotts Miracle-Gro



YTD Performance: 47%



19. K12



YTD Performance: 40%



Read More:





Big investors pay thousands of dollars for Danielle DiMartino Booth’s research. The former Fed advisor explains how the central bank has distorted markets – and shares 2 areas where analytical traders can still find returns.





20. Equinix



YTD Performance: 38%



21. Clorox



YTD Performance: 38%



22. Costco Wholesale



YTD Performance: 29%



23. Digital Realty Trust



YTD Performance: 29%



24. Central Garden & Pet



YTD Performance: 26%



25. American Well



Performance since IPO: 25%

JPMorgan

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.