Stocks Have Made A Huge Comeback

The U.S. stock markets spent

most of the morningpretty deep in the red.

But they’ve erased all of those losses and just turned positive.

Earlier today, we learned that the ISM services index unexpectedly climbed to 55.4 in October from 54.4 in September. Economists were looking for a decline.

This contradicted the idea that the government shutdown was bad for the economy.

“Economic conditions continue to improve slowly in spite of government policy,” read one of the ISM’s October anecdotes.

At its lowest point of the day, the Dow was down by 109 points.

