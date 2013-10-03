The Stock Market Is Making A Big Comeback

After spending the morning deep in the red, stocks are coming back.

The Dow is down 64 points after being down by as much as 138 points. This is a 0.4% decline for the day.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are almost flat for the day.

All of this comes on day two of the U.S. government shutdown.

Earlier today, the ADP reported that U.S. companies added fewer jobs than had been forecast by economists.

