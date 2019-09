The Dow just cracked 8300, gaining over 114 in early trading.



All the talk is “green shoots, green shoots, green shoots”

Larry Kudlow says the minor drop in new unemployment claims means the recovery will begin as early as June. “It’s all over the blogosphere,” says Kudlow. It must be true!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.