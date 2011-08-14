Anyone Who Is Bullish On Stocks Needs To Look At These Charts...

Bullish about the stock market? Think we’ve just seen a “selling climax” that has set the stage for a major new bull market?



Keep thinking those happy thoughts!

In the meantime, check out these charts from Doug Short at Advisor Perspectives, as well as one from Yale Professor Robert Shiller.

These charts suggest that we’re still in the middle of a long-term bear market that began in the spring of 2000. This bear market has lasted 11 years so far. If history is a guide, it will probably last at least another 5-10 years, if not considerably longer.

As these charts show, the once-beloved “stocks for the long run” has been a horrible investment strategy for the past 15 years (unless you’ve had the good fortune or sense to buy in only at the panic-points, when everyone else has been rushing for the exits). On an inflation-adjusted basis, stocks are still down more than 40% from the early 2000 peak (OUCH!). And even on a nominal basis–including inflation–stocks are still down more than 20%.

The good news is that stocks are a vastly more attractive investment now than they were in 2000, even though they feel exactly the opposite. (They’re much cheaper now, even though they’re still overvalued.) In 2000, because stocks had gone up for 20 years, everyone said that stocks were always a great investment. Now, after a gruelling bear market, many people are observing that they’re often a terrible investment. At the bottom of this secular bear market, when we finally reach it, you probably won’t know anyone who would ever even consider investing in stocks (“The Death of Equities,” etc.).

But enough words. Let’s go to the charts.

Here’s a look at “normalized” price-earnings ratios for the past 125 years from Professor Shiller. Today, stocks are trading at about 20-times earnings, which is still well above the long-term average of 16X. (These are “smoothed” earnings, which mute the impact of the business cycle. Today’s profit margins are near record highs, so if you don’t normalize earnings, you get a misleadingly low PE.) This measure suggests that stocks are still overvalued. But they’re much less overvalued than at the peak of the 1990s boom:

PE ratio = blue, 10-year interest rate = red

Photo: Professor Robert Shiller

And now let’s take a look at how our current bear market compares to some other legendary bear markets–the DOW crash of 1929 and the Japan crash that began in 1990.

As you can see from this chart from Doug Short, our current bear market (blue line) is still only about halfway through the endless, grinding decades that it took the other two bear markets to run their course. (Importantly, these charts do not include dividends, which contribute significantly to the overall return of owning stocks. So if you own stocks and reinvest dividends, you’re doing better than these charts suggest).

In nominal dollars–not adjusted for inflation–the S&P 500 is still more than 20% below its peak of 11 years ago. And compared to the 1930s and Japan bear markets, this bear market just getting started (click for larger):

Photo: Doug Short

In case a loss of only 23% doesn’t sound so bad–and in case you think there’s no way that this current bear market will end up being as bad as the 1930s and Japan bear markets–check out the same chart after adjusting for inflation. Now the loss from the peak is more than 40%. And the similarities between the 1930s, Japan, and now are a lot more apparent (click for larger):

Photo: Doug Short

But maybe you’re holding out hope that our current bear market isn’t anything like those legendary bear markets but is just like a dime-a-dozen long-term bear market–like the one from 1966 to 1982. How does our current bear market compare to THAT bear market?

If you’re hoping that we’ve already passed the bottom, not well. Here’s our current bear market laid out against the 1996-1982 bear market, adjusted for inflation (click for larger):

Photo: Doug Short

What are the chances that our current bear market is not like any of those bear markets and is already in the early phases of a new, long-term bull market?

Well, anything’s possible. But the one thing that all of the above bear markets have in common is that they began at a time of extremely high stock valuations and ended at a time when stock valuations were extremely low.

Our current bear market began when stock valuations were extremely high. So have we finally reached a point where valuations are extremely low?

Unfortunately, no.

In fact, our stock valuations aren’t even “low,” let alone “extremely low.” Our valuations, in fact, are still “high.”

To see that, all you need to do is glance at the chart from Professor Shiller above, which shows a cyclically adjusted PE ratio of 20X. This compares to the single-digit PE ratios that marked the end of other long-term bear markets.

Or you can just look at this final chart from Doug Short, which shows the long-term valuation trend of the market through August 1 (before the recent sharp declines). As you can see, the market’s valuation is getting closer to normal, but it’s still miles from “cheap.” (Click for larger)

Photo: Doug Short

See how low the market’s valuation got at the bottom of all those other bear markets? See how high it still is now? (It’s still overvalued, for goodness sake!)

And you really think we’ve already started a glorious new bull market?

Why, pray tell? Why?

