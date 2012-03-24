RUMBLE: Here's What You Missed In This Week's Epic Wall Street Bull-Bear Battle

Photo: AP Images

Holy cow! All of the biggest bulls sharpened their horns and the biggest bears pulled out their claws this week.Back in December, Wall Street’s top strategists were timid and cautious when our stock market survey revealed a 2012 year-end consensus target of just 1,363 on the S&P 500.



However, many like Bank of America’s Savita Subramanian have since lifted their price targets, while sceptics like Goldman’s David Kostin continue to stand firm with their conservative targets.

This week, we heard from bulls like BlackRock’s Bob Doll, Citi’s Tobias Levkovich, and JP Morgan’s Tom Lee. We also heard from high-profile bears like David Tice, David Rosenberg, SocGen’s Albert Edwards, and Nomura’s Bob Janjuah.

Oh baby, it was epic.

What follows are the highlights from this week’s epic bull-bear battle.

