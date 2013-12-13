The Bloodletting Continues In The Stock Market

Stocks are having a rough go of it in North American trading today.

The S&P 500 is down 0.5%, trading near 1773, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.8%, trading near 15,710. Both are at their lows of the day.

Barring an afternoon comeback, this will be the third day in a row that stocks close in the red, and the eighth down day in the last 10 sessions.

10-year U.S. Treasury futures are down 0.2%, while the yield on the 10-year note is 2.87%, 2 basis points above yesterday’s close.

Gold is down 2.4%, trading at $US1227 an ounce.

