The S&P 500 Is At The Risk Of A Losing Streak That Hasn't Been Seen All Year

Joe Weisenthal

Interesting nugget from Carl Quintanilla here.

Screen Shot 2013 09 25 at 7.25.18 AMTwitter

It’s fascinating that markets surged in the instant after last week’s decision not to reduce the pace of Quantitative Easing, and yet it’s been falling since then.

Not only is that extra bit of Fed easing not doing anything, but fears are definitely growing about what’s happening in Washington DC, with the risk of a government shutdown and the debt ceiling.

