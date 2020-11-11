Asset prices could crumble if the pandemic isn't effectively contained, Fed report warns

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Asset prices remain prone to sudden shocks should the US fail to contain the coronavirus, the Federal Reserve said Monday.

While quick policy responses from the Fed and Congress helped revitalize risk markets and stabilise market functioning, virus cases are once again skyrocketing.

In its biannual Financial Stability Report, the Fed warned investor risk sentiment “could shift swiftly should the economy recovery prove less promising or progress on containing the virus disappoint.”

The energy, hospitality, and travel sectors are the most prone to a negative shock, the Fed said. In commercial real estate, retail, lodging, and office properties face the greatest risk.

Though risk markets have largely recovered from the coronavirus’s initial hit in March, some assets can still plummet should the US fail to properly contain the pandemic, the Federal Reserve said Monday.

In a biannual Financial Stability Report, the central bank highlighted risks still facing the US financial system. Policy responses from the Fed and Congress helped revive investor risk appetites and stabilise market functioning at the time of the previous report in May. Yet virus cases are once again surging to record highs, and the pace of economic recovery has slowed.

If trends worsen, assets could be in for a sharp reversal.

“Uncertainty remains high, and investor risk sentiment could shift swiftly should the economic recovery prove less promising or progress on containing the virus disappoint,” the central bank said.



Certain corners of the economy are the most prone to another wave of the virus. The energy, travel, and hospitality sectors are “particularly vulnerable,” and still haven’t fully recovered from their spring downturns, the Fed said.

In commercial real estate, retail, office, and lodging properties show the biggest vulnerabilities to a prolonged public health crisis, the central bank added. Capitalisation rates, which measure annual income relative to prices of recently bought properties, remain near historic lows, suggesting “elevated valuation pressures may still exist.”

The Fed’s report arrived the same day major stock indexes rocketed to fresh records on hope for a near-term vaccine breakthrough after Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday morning that their experimental coronavirus vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in trial patients. The encouraging progress suggests the virus can soon be contained, but the Fed’s report warns that new shocks can still reverse asset prices’ recent climb to pre-pandemic levels.

If a vaccine takes longer to distribute than expected, “downward pressure on the US economy could derail the nascent recovery and strain financial markets and financial institutions,” the central bank said.

Even high-credit households are at risk of a prolonged economic downturn. Failure to contain the virus can weigh on such households’ finances and, in turn, drive defaults and slam bank profits, the Fed wrote.

High leverage in the non-bank sector, which includes hedge funds and mortgage lenders, also runs the risk of “financial stress and defaults” should industry profits dry up, the central bank added.



