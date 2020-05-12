Americans expect stocks to gain in the next year, even as their own financial conditions worsen

The perceived probability that US stock prices will be higher in the next 12 months surged to a survey high of 51.8% in April from 47.7% in March, according to a report released Monday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

On the flip side, Americans expect their own financial situations to get worse.

Three measures of household finances – expectations for growth in earnings, total household income, and consumer spending – all fell to survey lows in April, the report showed.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Americans think it’s highly likely that stocks will be higher a year from now, according to a consumer expectations survey released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The perceived probability that US stock prices will be higher in the next 12 months surged to a survey high of 51.8% in April from 47.7% in March, according to the report released Monday.

It’s in sharp contrast to what Americans expect will happen to their household finances over the next year, the survey showed. Three measures of household finances – expectations for growth in earnings, total household income, and consumer spending – all fell to survey lows in April, according to the report.

The survey highlighted a disconnect seen between current economic data and the US stock market. While reports continue to show a dismal economy and future outlook, stocks have continued to grind higher.



Read more:

A hedge-fund chief overseeing $US2 billion shares 5 reasons why he sees bitcoin surging 900% by the end of 2021 as Paul Tudor Jones dives into the asset



The S&P 500 has gained more than 30% from its March lows, and now is about 14% from February highs. This is in part thanks to aggressive measures from the Federal Reserve to increase liquidity in financial markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In contrast, Friday’s April jobs report showed the economy lost 20.5 million payrolls last month and that the unemployment rate surged to 14.7%, the highest since the depths of the Great Depression. In addition, more than 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment insurance benefits in the last seven weeks as coronavirus-induced layoffs persist.

Americans have been on a downward trajectory for at least a year, according to the survey – nearly 40% of respondents said they’re worse off financially than they were 12 months ago.

And, they expect their situations to continue to decline amid the coronavirus-induced recession. Nearly 32% said they expect their financial condition to deteriorate further over the next 12 months – the lowest in seven years of data. Just two months ago, in February, only 10.5% of households expected they’d be worse off in a year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.