The S&P 500 Is Just Points From An All-Time High

Stocks are up early in the U.S. trading session.



The S&P 500 is up 1,590, which is just 3 points from its all-time closing high of 1,593.37.

Both the all-time closing and all-time intraday (1,597.35) highs were achieved on April 11, 2013.

The rally comes despite weak personal income and Dallas Fed manufacturing reports this morning.

However, the new pending home sales and consumer income numbers were a bit better than expected.

