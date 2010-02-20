Stock Indices Rally As Coffee, Silver Post Strong Gains

The Dow is currently up 32 points to the 10,425 level and you could thank Tiger Woods for that.

NASDAQ is up 6 points to 2247 and the S&P 500 is up 5 points to 1111.

Movers include PECO II Energy (PIII), which is up 44% after an announcement that it will be acquired by Lineage Power Holdings. Inversely, The Knot, Inc. (KNOT) is tanking over 15% due to a ratings downgrade (Buy > Hold) from Stifel Nicolaus.

Oil is performing well, up nearly 1% to $79.77 a barrel.

Gold continues to climb, up $6.60 to $1125.30 an ounce. Silver is up $0.42 or 2.6% to $16.48 an ounce.

Grains are falling and softs are mixed with orange juice and lumber taking a hit. Bond futures are slightly down.



