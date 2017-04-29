These pictures show how imagination is helping bring abstract science and technology stories to life

Andrew Ostrovsky / Shutterstock Ostrovsky said this design took many hours of design, walks and thinking.

Anyone who has ever written anything online is familiar with stock imagery. It’s thanks to sites like Shutterstock, Pixabay, and Pexels that writers can source pictures for their articles without having to part with a lot of money.

Given that it’s mostly free, the vast range of photographs and illustrations is quite impressive.

It’s also not bad business. In fact, Business Insider recently profiled a stock photographer who makes £6,000 from a single image.

However, even with the resources available, some stories are tricky to illustrate. For those of us who write about science and technology, the concepts we describe can sometimes be a bit abstract. For example, if you’re looking for a photo to illustrate a psychological disorder or virtual currency like Bitcoin.

In these cases, it helps when some photographers and designers are inventive and create abstract photos from their imagination, or take ideas from popular culture.

Business Insider spoke to two stock image contributors Andrew Ostrovsky and Sam Whitton, who have portfolios on Shutterstock, to find out what inspires their creations and where their work often ends up being used for.

