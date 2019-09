Here are two charts that look remarkably similar. The first is the euro chart we posted earlier.



From FinViz:

That came after news emerged that the Greek debt situation was worse than thought.

And now S&P futures

They’re basically the same. The euro is getting whacked, and so are stocks this morning.

