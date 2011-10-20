Stock Futures Trim Losses On Strong Housing Data

Stock futures were pointing to a lower open in the U.S. trading session.



Then at 8:30 am, we got U.S. economic data. CPI came right in line with expectations, while housing data crushed expectations. Housing starts jump 15% to 658k versus the expectation for 590k.

Strong housing data caused futures to rally. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures are all flat.

Photo: FinViz

