Stock Futures Trim Losses On Strong Housing Data

Sam Ro

Stock futures were pointing to a lower open in the U.S. trading session.

Then at 8:30 am, we got U.S. economic data.  CPI came right in line with expectations, while housing data crushed expectations.  Housing starts jump 15% to 658k versus the expectation for 590k.

Strong housing data caused futures to rally.  The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures are all flat.

SP500futures

Photo: FinViz

