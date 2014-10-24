US Stock Futures Fall After Ebola Case Confirmed In New York City

US stock futures are trading lower after the first case of Ebola in New York City was confirmed on Thursday night.

Near 10:00 pm ET, Dow futures were down about 65 points, S&P 500 futures were down about 10 points, and Nasdaq futures were down 23 points.

On Thursday night, The New York Times reported that a doctor who recently returned Guinea tested positive for Ebola.

The patient, Dr. Craig Spencer has been placed in isolation at Bellevue Hospital as health workers attempt to find others he may have been in contact recently, according to the Times’ report.

News that a patient was being monitored for Ebola-like symptoms broke on Thursday afternoon, and dinged the markets a bit late in the day.

Stocks still finished Thursday with big gains, as the Dow gained more than 200 points. Initial news that a patient was being monitored for Ebola also sent shares of hazmat suit maker Lakeland Industries, which has been rallying in recent weeks amid Ebola cases in the US, sharply higher.

Here’s the chart of Dow futures on Thursday night.

And S&P futures.

