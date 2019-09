Stocks tanked today, tumbling into the 4:00 PM ET close.



The S&P 500 fell 1.1 per cent, or 15 points to 1,402.

However, the futures market is open and stock futures are tanking. Here’s a look at S&P futures, which are down another 26 points minutes after the close.

Dow futures are down 226 and Nasdaq futures are down 36.

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.